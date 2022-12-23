Visiting a place and time when queer life and love blossomed

Gender fluidity? Pansexuality? Throuples? Chosen families? Cross-dressing? Kinks? How avant-garde — and how old-fashioned.

In the colorful Young Bloomsbury, Nino Strachey explores a place and time when queer life blossomed, thanks in part to a learned, middle-aged vanguard that orbited around Virginia Woolf and Lytton Strachey. For the older members of the Bloomsbury circle, Nino Strachey credibly contends, interacting with even more radical young people affirmed the progressive social and aesthetic transformation the elders had begun. For Young Bloomsbury members, the connections provided a surrogate extended family when their families often looked askance at the emerging group's life choices — sexual, artistic, and otherwise.

