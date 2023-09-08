UFOlklore

Author Matthew Bowman

Stories about alien abductions have such familiar narrative beats — flying saucers, bizarre medical examinations, quasi-human extraterrestrials with giant eyes — that they can be described by skeptics and believers alike as rote.

But this pattern didn’t come out of nowhere, and a new book details the first alleged alien abduction that fascinated the nation and fueled what is decades later still a topic of national obsession.

The Abduction of Betty and Barney Hill: Alien Encounters, Civil Rights and the New Age in America by Matthew Bowman, released August 29 by Yale University Press, describes the experience of the Hills and how their alleged alien encounter went on to shape the rest of their lives.

