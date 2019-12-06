Every December, a local celebrities congregate at Collected Works Bookstore & Coffeehouse to read Christmas stories to an eager, cider-sipping audience. Oscar-nominated actress Ali MacGraw joins political cartoonist and New Mexico Actors Lab regular Jonathan Richards, former Lensic Performing Arts Center director Bob Martin, and Carol and Jim McGiffin for the annual Holiday Players Reading, now in its 11th year. Past readings have featured such classics as Kenneth Grahame’s The Wind in the Willows (1908), Damon Runyan’s short story, “Dancing Dan’s Christmas” (1932), and Dylan Thomas’ “A Child’s Christmas in Wales” (1952). The 2019 reading is at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12, at 202 Galisteo St. Admission is free and refreshments will be served. 505-988-4226, collectedworksbookstore.com.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.