True lies: Jim Carrey and Dana Vachon's tall tale

At the start of Memoirs and Misinformation, actor and comedian Jim Carrey struggles under the oppressive weight of a severe depression while sequestered for months in his Hollywood home. After binge-watching historical documentaries on Netflix for seven hours and having his heart rent by an image — beamed through the TV — of helpless Neanderthal children whose tribe was obliterated by a band of Cro-Magnons, he feels his own erasure close at hand. He showers and grooms himself at the mirror, musing with a morbid sense of irony that he’s preparing himself not for the day ahead but for the undertakers. The Jim Carrey that greets us in the narrative he co-authored with novelist Dana Vachon (Mergers and Acquisitions) is not a pretty sight.
“Yes, he was a real mess,” the authors write in their prologue. “But once he’d shone so brilliantly. Oh, you should have seen him.”
Memoirs and Misinformation (Knopf, 272 pages, $27.95) isn’t the endearing glimpse into the life of a pratfalling comic genius you may be expecting. This is darker stuff about a man experiencing an existential crisis. It delves into Carrey’s emotional heartbreaks and fears of lapsing into obscurity. In terms of his career, leading roles in major studio pictures are still on offer, but not the kind that bring critical praise and win him Golden Globes, like his dead-on portrayal of Andy Kaufman in Man on the Moon.
Memoirs is a quasi-fictional account of Carrey in recent years, and it draws heavily from his own background as a film and television star and some of his true-life personal relationships. It’s told in the third person, as though it were taking place in some kind of alternate reality, and happening to a substitute Carrey. It stretches the truth, exaggerates it, and flat-out lies. But that’s all for a singular purpose: elucidating the high cost of maintaining celebrity privilege and status through good storytelling. And a good story doesn’t need to be factual. It just needs to be authentic.
“The memoir had been, in my view, a troubled form,” says Brooklyn-based co-author Vachon. “How much embellishment is too much embellishment? It becomes really problematic when you think about a celebrity memoir where, in most cases, you’re being lied to about who wrote the book.” This form seems to have all these unique privileges that are not, to our eyes, being used for the sake of art or the expression of a universal or personal truth.”
So, rather than write a typical memoir, the authors asked themselves what would happen if they commandeered the form. “From the moment we started we thought, ‘Oh my god, nobody’s ever done that.’ That got us really excited. What softens existential terror quite like feeling that you’re doing something that nobody’s ever done?”
The “memoir,” however, is true enough in many of its details. In real life, for instance, Carrey does suffer bouts of depression. And the movies alluded to in the book were actual productions he starred in: The Truman Show, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, and I Love You Phillip Morris, among them. We recognize the names of many of the characters we meet, such as Anthony Hopkins, Kelsey Grammer, and a strangely sage and (not so strangely) eccentric Nicolas Cage, one of the novel’s more prominent characters.
One name, Laser Jack Lightning, stands out as a thinly veiled pseudonym for actor Tom Cruise, whose real name, we read, “for legal reasons, cannot be given here.”
“The joke was that there’s a guy who’s just so litigious you don’t even go there,” Vachon says. “But then the name is the persona. In the original version it wasn’t that name. We stopped work for like half an hour and just batted names back and forth. This is a Jim idea, but it does sort of describe this indomitable character. He’s up at five in the morning. He’s done a Marine Corps workout before you’ve even had your coffee. He’s lasered in.”
Memoirs and Misinformation peels away the façade of status. What it reveals underneath is ugly, at times, but also human. Awash in riches, many of those at the top have traded meaningful connections with people for fame and material wealth. Carrey has a conscience about it.
“I think the Jim Carrey in the book is universal that way,” Vachon says. “Everybody has a moment of wondering how they arrived at this place in the chess game. I think Jim’s a unique person because he’s never lost his artistry and his authenticity. Jim’s a guy with incredible integrity. He’s in a unique position to create the character for this story because of that entanglement between fiction and nonfiction, which we’re playing with and celebrating, really.”
In this particular version of true-life events, his troubles stem, in part, from his decision to play a homosexual in I Love You Phillip Morris. Although critics lauded his performance, he alienated many of his fans. It was the end of his career as an A-list leading man, unless you count an offer to cast him as the lead in Hungry Hungry Hippos.
Meanwhile, Charlie Kaufman, who wrote Eternal Sunshine, suggests a role that would enable Carrey to really stretch his acting range: Mao Zedong in a biopic about the Chinese communist revolutionary. Carrey is resistant, at first. He reasons that the role should go to an Asian actor. Also, Kaufman has no financial backers. But soon Carrey finds himself delving into the state of mind of a man like Mao, culling from the darker recesses of his mind the narcissism and paranoia necessary to make it believable. The choice between Hippos and Mao isn’t so clear-cut. Both roles offer the actor unique challenges. In real life, one of Carrey’s most recent portrayals was the villain Dr. Robotnik in Sonic the Hedgehog. The character’s disdain for others can certainly be considered “Maoish,” a term used repeatedly in the novel to describe anything egomaniacal or devilish.
“I saw Sonic the Hedgehog, and that’s a great portrayal of an arrested child tech billionaire,” Vachon says. “And the power you can take from doing a big movie like Hippos you can then use to make your art film. So they’re not totally disparate. They’re both part of the culture, so you want them there. It’s not fun if you don’t have hippos.”
Memoirs and Misinformation is a bitingly satirical look at fame, but at its heart is a quest for authenticity. It’s compelling, funny, despairing, and brutally honest, even in its half-truths. It’s the story of a man who longs for what most of us want: true love, work you can believe in, and the pride of knowing you’ve made a difference. It’s about losing yourself to find yourself and what matters versus what doesn’t. If your home was threatened by an encroaching brush fire, would you flee with those valuable Pablo Picassos, David Hockneys, and Jean Michel Basquiats, which you only had because you could afford them? Or would you grab something that spoke to you with less prestige but more meaning, like Charlie Chaplin’s cane?
Faced with such a moment of sobering truth, Carrey knows what has greater personal value. The rest is fuel for the fire.
