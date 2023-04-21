In his first full-length poetry collection, Santa Fean Tommy Archuleta defines the title, Susto, as the Spanish word for “shock” or “magical fright.” Search the term, and you’ll find it’s also included in the American Psychiatric Association’s Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, 5th Edition, under “cultural concepts of distress.” In Latin countries and cultures, “susto” is what you call it when the soul leaves the body as a result of terrible trauma. Susto is about the bottomless grief Archuleta experienced when his mother died in 2013. His poems will reach anyone who has experienced such a loss or has wrestled with profound sadness.
I’ve known Archuleta as a Santa Fe resident since the 1990s. From a distance, I’ve witnessed his climb from a deeply troubled early adulthood to a rewarding career as a mental health and substance abuse counselor — and now, as author of one of the strongest debut poetry collections I’ve ever read.
Sometimes poetry can feel like it plays by rules only certain people are allowed to know. If you don’t get it, then it’s not meant for you. But Archuleta invites you in to Susto. It’s as accessible as it is deep. These are poems to read slowly, not because it’s a struggle to understand what he’s talking about but rather because their images and ideas open further the longer you sit with them. In the first poem he writes:
Again the first lamb
I led to slaughter
and again the same
three angels
mending each other’s wings
at the river’s edge
And in another:
Bless the hands
in the mirror whoever they
belong to the brown recluse
somewhere
in my room
and all those children gunned down
Susto is divided into four numbered sections that contain dozens of untitled poems as well as short prose poems called remedios (Spanish for “remedies”). In a note at the end of the book, Archuleta explains that after his mother died, he and his father found her homemade book on curanderismo. “Its contents pair physical, mental, and spiritual ailments with a particular herb, plant, or root native to Northern New Mexico,” he writes. He has remade his mother’s potions as cures for entirely spiritual problems, such as peaceful crossing to the afterlife, contacting those on the other side, and calling the soul back to the body.
“First ask the Earth for permission to take from her only what will be needed. Next, offer a New Fire prior to gathering osha root, mugwort, and rosemary. Bathe the entire cache in the river. Soak overnight.”
Despite their overtly magical conceit, the remedios have a tethering effect on the rest of the poems, where Archuleta uses as little punctuation as necessary, eschewing commas and periods entirely. He lets line breaks and creative enjambment convey his pauses and allow meanings to merge between words. You could read this book linearly, its tension mounting as its delicate narrative unspools. Or you could open to any page and take in what you find. I did both, reading Susto in one sitting and then dipping in at random to experience the poems out of order.
Reading Susto inspired a (somewhat tortured) visual metaphor of my own, for which you must imagine that poems are people. I saw each poem as hovering in a cavernous dark under the earth’s surface, its toes floating in nothingness, its fingers gripping the ground at the top, hoisting itself just high enough to peer into the night, which is illuminated only by a flickering orange fire some distance away.
Susto is steeped in the language, culture, and spiritual practices of Northern New Mexico, including Catholic mysticism. There’s no piety in Archuleta’s approach, nor anger. When he references “Father,” it’s usually impossible to know if he means his dad or a priest. Some references to church and faith contain an edge of menace, or hint at traumatic possibilities.
Don’t tell me it’s the moth
whose wings we tore off
after what happened
happened for the last time in
the coatroom on the last day
of catechism
While delving into the depths of his despair over the loss of his mother, Archuleta connects to the collective grief of our shared era, in which a pandemic killed millions, gun violence seems never-ending, and we all still must lose people in the most natural of ways — to disease and aging. Archuleta gets at the heart of how we all must eventually let go of those we can’t bear to lose, even the very best, most loved people, stating the obvious with elegance and certitude.