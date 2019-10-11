The natural world unites the poetry of three Santa Fe scribes, all of whom have recently published new books. In Renny Golden’s The Music of Her Rivers (University of New Mexico Press), spirituality and disenfranchisement are set against urban and desert geographies; in Barbara Rockman’s to cleave (UNM Press), stillness and animals are prominent. John Macker writes about border issues of the Southwest and Mexico in Atlas of Wolves (Stubborn Mule Press). The poets read from their work in a presentation called Trio Music at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, at Teatro Paraguas (3205 Calle Marie). Admission is free. For more information, call 505-424-1601 or go to tinyurl.com/y3mbrmlr.
