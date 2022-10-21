'Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile' will melt even the most coldblooded heart

The title character of Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile may be a coldblooded reptile — in this case, one who sings — but never you worry: This family flick delivers enough pulse-quickening earworms and warmth to melt even the iciest of hearts.

Not that Lyle himself, voiced by pop star Shawn Mendes in this blend of live action and computer animation, is anything but lovable. Following the child-befriends-a-misunderstood-monster paradigm of E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial and The Iron Giant, Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile takes the bite out of its razor-toothed hero by imbuing him with expressive eyes, a sheepish demeanor, and Mendes's silky tenor.

Although Lyle doesn't talk — a trait carried over from Bernard Waber's beloved picture book series, begun in 1962 with The House on East 88th Street — this version of the character does sing, even if his stage fright keeps the world from understanding the gentle soul beneath his scaly exterior.

