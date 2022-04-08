There's no place like home: 'Santa Fe: Sense of Place'

Few places resonate with civic pride the way Santa Fe does. Whether it’s a love for the land, the distinctive cultures, the history, or some combination thereof, residents feel connected by a sense of place. And to have a home here, for many, is to have nothing less than an outward extension of oneself.
“Our house speaks for us,” write local author and journalist Carmella Padilla and artist Luis Tapia in Santa Fe: Sense of Place (Acequia Rose Press, 272 pages, $75), a new book by interior designer Jane Smith that honors the distinctive styles of the homes it represents by way of the unique personalities of their owners. “We are a part of its history. We understand that we are only temporary stewards of this place.”
Padilla and Tapia’s La Ciénega Valley adobe is one of 18 homes featured in Smith’s book, which, despite her profession, is not a book on interior design but a love letter to Santa Fe. And each section opens with a short essay written by the homeowners, making Santa Fe: Sense of Place something more personal and intimate than a book that’s focused purely on aesthetics and design.
“I think, maybe, that’ll hook them in,” says Smith, owner of Jane Smith Interiors. “I wanted this book to be people’s homes, not a book about perfection, but imperfect perfection. I wanted to present the homes as soulful. The thing about Santa Fe is that people bring their own cultural style and heritage and mix it with the work of local craftsmen and artists and with Santa Fe culture.”
The book includes a foreword by Pamela W. Kelly, vice president of licensing and brand management at the Museum of New Mexico Foundation, and an essay, “To Live Deliberately: Finding a Place in New Mexico,” by Christian Waguespack, curator of 20th-century art at the New Mexico Museum of Art.
Featuring full color photographs, including multipage spreads of exteriors and interiors, by Dominique Vorillon, Peter Vitale, and Nick Merrick, Santa Fe: Sense of Place has a compelling design format. It invites the reader from the outside in, as though approaching a home in person for the first time on some private tour.
It’s not so much a glimpse into how people live but what they live with. Objects of modern and contemporary art, historic paintings and photographs, minimalist and decidedly contemporary furniture designs, Old World, and rustic furniture all combine to provide the sense that Santa Fe is a place where no one style reigns.
Of course, that’s the interiors. Exteriors are another matter. Few things say “New Mexico,” for instance, like a historic adobe.
But it was the opportunity to give voice to the inhabitants that makes Smith’s book stand out from the crowd. These places feel lived in and, perhaps more pertinently, lived with.
“As an artist and designer, I am very attuned to my surroundings; they nourish and inspire me, and, in turn, my living space becomes an ever-changing dialogue between what has always existed here and the artwork that I create in response to my existence within it,” writes Paul Baxendale, resident artist at the historic El Zaguán compound on Canyon Road.
And, as Padilla and Tapia write in regard to their adobe home in the valley where they’ve lived for 30 years, “It is its own being, living and breathing with us, and for us.”
Smith and the book’s designer, Michael Motley, came up with an interesting narrative lure for the reader. After the exterior shots come the written “love letters” by the occupants, which serve to deepen one’s appreciation for the interior shots that come after, elucidating the homes’ respective personalities.
“You can feel a home that looks like a suite at the Four Seasons,” Smith says. “It doesn’t have soul and character. In the foreword, Pamela Kelly says ‘Those drawn to a place such as Santa Fe are natural explorers, pioneers, and way makers.’ It’s true.”
Smith, whose own home, Acequia Rose, is included in the book, accompanied the photographers on all the photo shoots. Each one, she says, was eight to 10 hours. The book came together quickly, over the course of two years during the coronavirus pandemic.
Smith was born in Alabama and grew up in Chicago. In the mid-1970s, when she was in her early 20s and living in Aspen, Colorado, she was hired by a stockbroker to furnish a home with $25,000-worth of objects from trading posts on regional Indian reservations. She ended her trip in Santa Fe, vowing one day to return.
Aspen was changing, she says, becoming more and more a playground for the wealthy. Santa Fe, on the other hand, felt somehow more real. And its history, as anyone who takes the time to consider it in depth can attest, unfolds with one surprising, intriguing fact after another. It’s rich in another sense.
“The tension between the historic and modern is palpable in Santa Fe’s architecture,” writes Waguespack in his introductory essay. But one suspects that very tension he writes of is also what makes it so distinctive. He goes on to write, “The city’s charm lies in its deep history, and its mood is evoked through an architectural program that honors the region’s native design traditions. Santa Fe’s continued relevance and energy is reflected in the city’s continued engagement with the most modern movements in arts and culture that are at the same time regional and global in scope. The magic that makes Santa Fe unique happens when these two streams converge.”
Perhaps that’s why the city feels so timeless and, at times, like it’s the very center of the universe. All roads feed into it, but there’s no place else quite like it.
Santa Fe: Sense of Place is a testament to that.
