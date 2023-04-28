The Way of the Bear by Anne Hillerman

Those mystery lovers who have read Anne Hillerman and her father Tony Hillerman’s novels about Diné cops will have in their minds vivid and accurate pictures of the landscapes of the American Southwest.
The red rocks of Arizona, black volcanic badlands of New Mexico, deserts near the Mexican border, and more northern pine forests are as integral to the plots of these books as the characters themselves.
Hillerman’s newest mystery introduces readers to the landscape of Bears Ears National Monument in Utah, describing the multi-hued cliffs of the Valley of the Gods. Bears Ears has been in the news over the past decade, its 2,000 square miles of natural and cultural wonders first protected by President Barack Obama, stripped of much of that protection by his successor, and then protected once again by the current administration. The monument is now managed by a coalition of five tribes, the Bureau of Land Management, and the U.S. Forest Service.
The park’s cultural resources span millennia, from archaic rock art to Pueblo ruins to more recent Mormon settlements. The records of life in Bears Ears vastly predate humans, with fossils dating back to a time before the dinosaurs.
The book’s plot revolves around one of these fossils, worth millions of dollars, as well as greedy paleontologists, a corrupt government official, and a December snowstorm. This blizzard, like all of Hillerman’s weather events, paints a vivid portrait in the book.
As in all of Anne Hillerman’s novels, Officer Bernadette Manuelito is the most developed of the characters. She solves crimes and takes care of other law-enforcement business in an official way. Yet she also focuses on her own domestic issues: her flighty sister, her forgetful mother, her husband who works too hard, a hoped-for baby. The blend of traditional masculine and traditional feminine roles establishes the officer’s interesting life.
Jim Chee is a supportive, loving husband, who often arrives in the nick of time to assist his wife — not that she always needs help, as she usually has already tackled whatever police problem that confronts her.
The Diné supporting characters are well developed and they have colorful nicknames. Chatterbox, who lives near the scene of the action, is known for her tendency to gossip. X-X-X is the portly officer in charge at headquarters. BLM Ranger Ajax Becenti is called the Cleaner by his friends.
The most intriguing characters in the book are two petty criminals, Dev and Donray. Their hard lives elicit sympathy, despite the terrible things they do to other people and to cultural artifacts. With their tattoos, missing fingers, and the bald tires on their truck, they seem like folks you might bump into at a rural gas station.
Less convincing are the real villains. Their violence and greed seem excessive — although plausible. And while it is hard to believe that fossil specimens found in the American West could sell for millions of dollars, it is true. Perhaps that is why it is hard to understand the characters of these villains who profit from selling irreplaceable specimens of the natural world.
In Hillerman novels, weather is a central character. In this novel, the weather character manifests as a storm, beginning with heavy clouds and quietness, progressing from a few light flakes to a white dusting on the pine trees, and then ending with feet of snow, which helps build excitement in the plot and make it impossible to put down the book for the last few chapters.
Many mystery books are claustrophobic. Agatha Christie’s characters are confined to country houses or the occasional luxury train or cruise boat. Cities and suburbs keep the setting limited in other books. The glory of Hillerman’s tales is that they are expansive, and the landscapes and the protagonists reflect the splendors of the American West.
Based on the actions of Manuelito and Chee, the next book may have to take place in a courtroom as the two might need to defend their actions against the villains. But no matter where they end up, readers will always look forward to seeing what happens next as Hillerman continues to expand into other landscapes.