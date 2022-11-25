'The Varieties of Spiritual Experience' aims to update a classic

Earlier this year, I took part in a clinical trial investigating the effects of psilocybin — the substance that puts the magic in magic mushrooms — on treatment-resistant depression. On dosing day, I wore eyeshades while lying on a small bed under the watch of two psychologists.

Describing my trip makes me feel like someone who writes emails in all-caps, so I’ll be brief. I found myself in a desert, surrounded by a cold, white emptiness, a vista similar to the planet Tatooine in Star Wars. A tower soared up from the sand and then swirled away, a vision that struck me as an epiphany: Everything that arises eventually falls. Banal, but oddly comforting. Maybe depression would pass, too, someday.

