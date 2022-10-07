THE BULLET THAT MISSED by Richard Osman, Pamela Dorman Books, 352 pages, $27

Two years ago, Richard Osman’s The Thursday Murder Club introduced four unlikely, yet immensely likeable, amateur detectives. Elizabeth, Joyce, Ibrahim, and Ron meet once a week in the Jigsaw Room of Coopers Chase, their plush English retirement village, to investigate unsolved crimes and identify those who got away with murder. But when a local builder turns up dead, the 70-something sleuths find themselves grappling with their first live case — one with “a real corpse, and somewhere out there, a real killer.”

Osman’s debut novel was a publishing phenomenon: it sold millions and Steven Spielberg snapped up the film rights. It was also the first installment in a series. Last year, Osman, a British television presenter, delivered a sequel. The Man Who Died Twice picked up where its predecessor left off and proved to be another skillfully constructed and brilliantly entertaining tale packed with intrigue, humor and adventure.

