THE MURDER RULE by Dervla McTiernan, William Morrow (HarperCollins), 292 pages, hardcover, $22.49
I was at first a little put out that Dervla McTiernan’s latest book was not a return to western Ireland and the characters of her first three novels, a trio of crime stories due to be adapted to the screen by the production company of fellow Irishman Colin Farrell. McTiernan does a superb job of character development with her main character throughout these first novels. Cormac Reilly is a detective fighting against police corruption while realizing the challenges of his chosen career on his relationship. Writing from a perspective that seems far more mature than her 40-some years, her plotting is always meticulous, and you may count on every detail being important to the story and accounted for by a book’s end.
At first glance, McTiernan’s latest book, The Murder Rule, seems less of a serious undertaking and perhaps aimed to jump on the bestselling psychological thriller bandwagon. Whatever the motivation, the author does not disappoint, joining the ranks of a new generation of female writers producing intricate plot lines with complex central characters in the vein of Patricia Highsmith of The Talented Mr. Ripley fame. McTiernan began her working life as an attorney in Galway, Ireland, but, when the Irish economy took a nosedive, she moved with her family to another western city on the edge of an island, Perth, Australia. There, she turned her hand (very adroitly), to writing. If you are a fan of fellow Irish crime writer Tana French, you will be happy to discover McTiernan.
The novel opens with Hannah Rokeby, a University of Maine law student, leaving home and her fragile mother to stop at nothing to obtain a position on the student staff of the Innocence Project in Charlottesville, Virginia. The author drew inspiration for this new novel from an article about an Irish woman who had interned for the real-life Innocence Project, a group dedicated in the story (and in actual fact) to reversing wrongful prison sentences, mostly brought about by racial injustice. Hannah worms her way into the heart of the Project in order to be assigned to a specific case that holds personal significance to both her and her mother.
The characters embark on a dangerous journey into the dark side of a small southern town. Having grown up in Virginia, I appreciate the portrait of comforting southern hospitality juxtaposed against a backdrop of startling adherence to obsolete attitudes best left to departed generations. Money and the need to preserve reputations are the forces at play here. Hannah ponders this as she and a colleague attempt to track down a witness: “Hannah thought about money as they walked. Thought about how it insulates you up in a bubble of beauty. Thought about what a person might do to stay inside that bubble.”
Several characters must come to terms with the reality that those who shaped their views of the world throughout their childhoods may not have drawn complete pictures nor had complete understanding of their experiences. However, the characters must learn to take responsibility for their actions, regardless of the fact that the past decisions of others may have originally set them in motion. As one character notes, “carrying that kind of anger around will poison your whole life.”
The awareness that we all have flaws, whether we are the perpetrator or the victim in any given situation, makes the psychological thriller work. People are many-faceted with complex motivations, and it’s refreshing when an author portrays their protagonists with this in mind. McTiernan has done a fine job launching into this sphere, and I expect continued success but do still hope for a return to Galway. ◀