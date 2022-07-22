The Murder Rule

THE MURDER RULE by Dervla McTiernan, William Morrow (HarperCollins), 292 pages, hardcover, $22.49

I was at first a little put out that Dervla McTiernan’s latest book was not a return to western Ireland and the characters of her first three novels, a trio of crime stories due to be adapted to the screen by the production company of fellow Irishman Colin Farrell. McTiernan does a superb job of character development with her main character throughout these first novels. Cormac Reilly is a detective fighting against police corruption while realizing the challenges of his chosen career on his relationship. Writing from a perspective that seems far more mature than her 40-some years, her plotting is always meticulous, and you may count on every detail being important to the story and accounted for by a book’s end.

At first glance, McTiernan’s latest book, The Murder Rule, seems less of a serious undertaking and perhaps aimed to jump on the bestselling psychological thriller bandwagon. Whatever the motivation, the author does not disappoint, joining the ranks of a new generation of female writers producing intricate plot lines with complex central characters in the vein of Patricia Highsmith of The Talented Mr. Ripley fame. McTiernan began her working life as an attorney in Galway, Ireland, but, when the Irish economy took a nosedive, she moved with her family to another western city on the edge of an island, Perth, Australia. There, she turned her hand (very adroitly), to writing. If you are a fan of fellow Irish crime writer Tana French, you will be happy to discover McTiernan.

