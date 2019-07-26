“We all have a deep capacity to make magic and to do it as easily as we breathe or open our eyes. This is not a matter of belief. You can discover your capacity for magic through your own direct experience,” Briana Saussy writes in the introduction to her new book, Making Magic: Weaving Together the Everyday and the Extraordinary (Sounds True). “The million-dollar question is, what are we looking for when we make magic?”
Saussy writes that she is in a unique position to address this question. She was a spiritually attuned little girl who grew up to be a teacher, writer, diviner, ritualist, and practitioner of the sacred arts. “What I see in my work with people of many walks of life, listening to the stories they tell me about their own lives, is this: we are all looking for a way to heal the deepest rifts and fractures of life.”
In Making Magic, Saussy offers readers a guide to finding and incorporating magic into their everyday lives. Organized as a workbook, readers can discover openings and portals in their own lives that Saussy says allow them to cross between our known reality and other worlds, and they can explore ways to create magic with their bodies, voices, and intentions. Other skill sets include accessing the revitalizing energy of water while bathing, using candles and fire to cleanse away thoughts and ideas that no longer serve a purpose, and making talismans out of beloved objects.
Briana Saussy discusses Making Magic: Weaving Together the Everyday and the Extraordinary at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 27, at The Ark Bookstore (133 Romero St.). For more information call 505-988-3709 or go to arkbooks.com/event-info/saussy.