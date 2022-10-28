John Irving's 'The Last Chairlift' is more of the same. A lot more.

At 889 pages, John Irving’s new novel, The Last Chairlift, is an imposing brick of paper. This is, in every way, Irving cubed.

I have no objection to long books. My favorite novel last year was The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois, by Honorée Fanonne Jeffers, which also clocks in at more than 800 pages. But Jeffers has a lot to say. Irving has a lot to say again.

Popular in the Community