The incredible feats and lonely life of sports legend Jim Thorpe

PATH LIT BY LIGHTNING: THE LIFE OF JIM THORPE by David Maraniss, Simon & Schuster, 672 pages, $32.50

In 1950, the Associated Press named Jim Thorpe “Greatest Athlete of the Half-Century.” The poll of nearly 400 sportswriters and broadcasters ranked him above such stars as Babe Ruth, Jack Dempsey, and Joe Louis.

No one else sculpted so many contours of American sports history. Thorpe had won two gold medals in track and field at the 1912 Stockholm Olympics, twice earned all-American honors as a college football star, played six seasons of major league baseball, and helped establish the National Football League. He even barnstormed on the early pro basketball circuit.

