When a second-grade classmate dubbed Jamie Bernstein “famous father girl,” Leonard Bernstein was already a titanic figure, not only in music circles but in bastions of pampered and sophisticated society all over the world. Her deeply personal memories of growing up in his shadow — and his spotlight (she met The Beatles backstage!) — is the pulse that drives Famous Father Girl, the younger Bernstein’s 2018 account of growing up as a central player in The Lenny Show and the journey to find her own place in the world. “No one lives easily on the slopes of a volcano; Jamie Bernstein has been faithful to her unease,” wrote New Yorker writer David Denby of the book. “Truth-telling, rather than dignity, is her goal.” Bernstein reads from Famous Father Girl: A Memoir of Growing Up Bernstein at 11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, at Collected Works Bookstore (202 Galisteo St., journeysantafe.com). It’s free and open to the public. She also reads at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at the Harwood Museum (238 Ledoux St.) in Taos; $12-$15; 505-758-9826.
Random Acts