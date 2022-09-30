RAISING LAZARUS: HOPE, JUSTICE AND THE FUTURE OF AMERICA’S OVERDOSE CRISIS by Beth Macy, Little, Brown, 400 pages, $30

In her 2018 bestseller, Dopesick, Beth Macy presented a staggering picture of the opioid catastrophe that continues to upend lives and communities across America. In Raising Lazarus: Hope, Justice, and the Future of America’s Overdose Crisis, she is back with a portrait of the compassionate and practical people who have stepped in to help stem the tens of thousands of drug deaths that still destroy families every year.

Macy uses a biblical story to capture the work of the volunteers and outreach workers who are dedicated to aiding addicted people. She draws on the tale of Lazarus, who had died of an illness and was entombed for four days until Jesus him brought back to life. Before Jesus acted, he asked his followers to roll away a stone that lay across the tomb’s entrance. In Raising Lazarus, Macy calls the workers she writes about “stone-rollers.”

The 'good criminals' who help treat opioid addicts

Popular in the Community