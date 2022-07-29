The Goldenacre

This is a murder mystery set in the landscape of art, but it is also a story about dying ways of life. We find the two central characters of this crime story by Scottish writer Philip Miller in the waning days of their current life situations, with one finale occurring through divorce and the other through the death of a long career.

The novel opens with the murder of a beloved member of the Edinburgh art scene. Old-school journalist Shona Sandison, who is in a quiet war with the powers driving her paper toward a digital apocalypse, begins an investigation that may lead back to those same powers that be. “[T]he people who run newspapers don’t actually like journalists. They fear and look down on reporters. … At heart, they’re worried that one day we will report on them.”

