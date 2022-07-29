This is a murder mystery set in the landscape of art, but it is also a story about dying ways of life. We find the two central characters of this crime story by Scottish writer Philip Miller in the waning days of their current life situations, with one finale occurring through divorce and the other through the death of a long career.
The novel opens with the murder of a beloved member of the Edinburgh art scene. Old-school journalist Shona Sandison, who is in a quiet war with the powers driving her paper toward a digital apocalypse, begins an investigation that may lead back to those same powers that be. “[T]he people who run newspapers don’t actually like journalists. They fear and look down on reporters. … At heart, they’re worried that one day we will report on them.”
In a parallel but converging storyline, Thomas Tallis, recent employee of a well-respected London gallery which he left “under a cloud,” arrives in Edinburgh as an agent of the government to confirm the provenance of a new acquisition by the Public Gallery. The procurement of the masterpiece, titled The Goldenacre, is the career triumph of the gallery’s head, a slippery character who’s hard to like. The painting is being given to the gallery in lieu of payment of inheritance tax by the heirs to the Melrose estate, saving them the considerable sum of 12 million pounds in tax debt.
The Goldenacre may be imagined, but it is represented here in great detail. The landscape is from an urban plot in Edinburgh pictures “hedges brindled and shadowed” and “distant hills sulking in purple and mauve.” The artist attributed to this painting, Charles Rennie Mackintosh, actually existed and was most renowned for his work as an architect. An entire cottage industry has sprung up around his art nouveau style, the tchotchkes being sold termed “Mockintosh” by the cynical.
A main theme of this book is the recognition of the dubious legacy of public art acquisition over the centuries. The manner in which wealthy nations, such as Britain, have acquired their art collections is being reexamined, becoming unfashionable in an age of greater social awareness. “Another pretty picture to be viewed by the white-haired, white middle classes who take public art for granted but recoil at the deadly work it took to build the wealth to own it in the first place.”
A discussion by Sandison’s dad regarding organized crime’s connection to the art world suggests a resemblance to Donna Tartt’s brilliant novel, The Goldfinch. While both stories surround a famous painting, in this case fictional, and involve criminal elements, that is where the similarities end. Tartt’s novels are epic sagas while Miller’s novel is a quieter story rooted in one town during a period of just over a week. That in no way diminishes the power of this story, though, which is mesmerizing in its use of atmosphere, poetic language, and ingenious plot construction. The pace is slow and steady until halfway through when you find yourself racing to the finish to uncover the mystery.
Sandison and Tallis could not be more different in character. Action-oriented Sandison is the epitome of the hard-bitten reporter with the mouth to prove it, always ready with an insight such as, “A conspiracy is just a plan you are not a part of.” Whereas Tallis seems to be drifting through his life, letting events push him where they may. When someone asks Tallis if he will stay on in Edinburgh, he replies, “No, not here. I need somewhere that is extrovert, to counter my introversion. Edinburgh needs coaxing, I prefer to be coaxed.” When Sandison and Tallis meet for the first time toward the end of the book, they do find some commonality in their current life circumstances. “Are you always this grim and mysterious, Mr. Tallis,” she asks. Tallis replies, “No. I am not. But I have lately lost all of my mirth.” Sandison: “I know what you mean.”
Miller is known for his poetry, which certainly comes through in descriptions, such as that of the painting “in all its loveliness and strangeness,” a colleague’s office “deep with books,” and the manor house of the Melrose family “drenched in silence.” His poetic bent does not get in the way of moving the plot forward though. He is adept at juxtaposing such flights of fancy against spare language, illustrated in the following example: “The large houses, windows like open dead eyes, were silent. The trees rustled in the light breeze. Sandison called a taxi.” It was also amusing to learn new words from the Scots dialect. Who knew that you could use the word “fankle” to describe the tangle or confusion you feel when you come across a “thrawn” individual, who acts in a stubborn, dishonest, or hard to manage way?
As with all great novels, Miller uses the medium to show us that those things we thought peculiar to ourselves are actually universal. The descriptions of Edinburgh had me considering a vacation to this city where “the wild lived among the silent order.” Overall, this fine example of Scottish noir was atmospheric and gloomy yet at times sardonic and droll.