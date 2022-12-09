When the annual Gabriel Allon novel appears on the horizon, I immediately get on the list at the Oliver La Farge branch of the Santa Fe Public Library. No matter how prescient my leap to get on the library’s waitlist, however, I inevitably find my name languishing around position 30 or so. So it was a stroke of good fortune that I discovered this year’s installment by Daniel Silva, Portrait of an Unknown Woman, in a little free book box outside the larger library in Eldorado. (Thank you, kind reader-before-me.)

Daniel Silva has been writing this series for over 20 years now. In his 2000 novel, The Kill Artist, Silva introduced readers to Gabriel Allon, an Israeli spy-slash-art restorer, whom President Clinton called his favorite fictional character on the Today show in 2011. After a one-year gap, Silva has consistently produced one book in the series every year since 2002. With this sort of track record, you might think the stories would become mechanical or boring. Although there is an element of a formula, the genius of Silva is that he sets each new story against current events, securing our interest in the plot, which always has several good twists.

