When the annual Gabriel Allon novel appears on the horizon, I immediately get on the list at the Oliver La Farge branch of the Santa Fe Public Library. No matter how prescient my leap to get on the library’s waitlist, however, I inevitably find my name languishing around position 30 or so. So it was a stroke of good fortune that I discovered this year’s installment by Daniel Silva, Portrait of an Unknown Woman, in a little free book box outside the larger library in Eldorado. (Thank you, kind reader-before-me.)
Daniel Silva has been writing this series for over 20 years now. In his 2000 novel, The Kill Artist, Silva introduced readers to Gabriel Allon, an Israeli spy-slash-art restorer, whom President Clinton called his favorite fictional character on the Today show in 2011. After a one-year gap, Silva has consistently produced one book in the series every year since 2002. With this sort of track record, you might think the stories would become mechanical or boring. Although there is an element of a formula, the genius of Silva is that he sets each new story against current events, securing our interest in the plot, which always has several good twists.
Silva also is a beautiful writer, full of wit and the ability to add just the right details to effectively invoke a scene, person, or mood. The series can easily be read out of order as the author gently reintroduces us to previous characters in ways that are never tiresome and are supremely helpful to new readers. For his many fans, the brief character descriptions are welcome reminders of old friends. The same holds true for the places we revisit in his novels, always making us feel we are returning home.
This current volume finds Gabriel enjoying a long-awaited retirement in sleepy Venice after his lengthy tenure in the Israeli intelligence service which ended with him in the position of director. Under the orders of his protective Italian wife, Chiara, he’s to relax and recuperate, spends his days painting and caring for their now elementary-aged twins. When Julian Isherwood, the eccentric and often ludicrous London art dealer, finds himself in the unenviable position of having possibly sold a fake masterpiece for an extraordinary sum, Gabriel is given permission by Chiara to help his old friend.
Together with the commissioner of the Italian art theft squad, Gabriel sets out to uncover a sophisticated art forgery ring operating in the shadows of the art world. In order to attract the nefarious ring, Gabriel must become a forger himself, creating four unique paintings purported to be lost Venetian masterworks. With this bait in hand, Gabriel uses “tubby Oliver” Dimbleby, who never saw a beautiful woman he didn’t try to sleep with, as an agent in his undercover operations. Luckily, former assassin turned MI-6 operative Christopher Keller is on hand to remind Oliver “not to mix work and play,” a concept foreign to the art dealer’s mind.
One of the themes of the book is the notion that art can be traded and sold as a commodity. Collectors have long viewed their art acquisitions as investments, as well as works of great beauty to be displayed in their homes. However, today there are investment funds devoted solely to the world’s masterpieces “as a commodity to be bought and sold like soybeans and oil futures.”
Unfortunately, a lot of the art market encourages this crass relationship to works of great beauty. “Most of the paintings purchased at auction will never be seen by the public again. They’re locked away in bank vaults or in the Geneva Free Port.” After visiting the fourth home of one of these art wheeler and dealers and his wife, Gabriel’s acerbic wit comes out: “One wonders how he and Lindsay make do with only thirty thousand square feet.”
The other major theme is also art related. “[N]o one really knows whether all the beautiful works of art hanging in the world’s great museums are genuine or fakes … the truth is, they get fooled all the time.” Should confidence in these collections fail, “it will spread through the rest of the art world like a contagion. It will infect the auction houses, the dealers, the collectors, and the ordinary patrons of museums like the Met.”
As usual with the novels in this series, I found myself savoring the pages, trying to stay in Gabriel Allon’s world for as long as possible since there will be a year to wait for the next journey; it is almost like wringing every bit of pleasure you can from your yearly vacation, if you happen to be so lucky. If one is not in the cards, this thrilling new novel will take you to some pretty spectacular places. ◀
Megan McLean is an environmental scientist and mother of four teenagers who spends her free time reading and biking. She lives in Santa Fe.