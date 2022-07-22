'The Crane Wife' essay hit a nerve. A new book reminds us why.

THE CRANE WIFE: A MEMOIR IN ESSAYS by C.J. Hauser, Doubleday, 320 pages, $27.95

In an oft-told story from Japanese folklore, an enchanted bird marries a man. There are many variations of the tale, but the one C.J. Hauser relates in the title essay of her new collection, The Crane Wife, involves a creature who plucks her feathers out each night to preserve her marriage, to trick her husband into believing she is human. It’s a love of self-erasure, one that is painful to contemplate.

Hauser knows what this feels like: In this personal essay, which first appeared in The Paris Review in 2019, she writes of breaking off her engagement to a man who was treating her badly — in Hauser’s deft telling, almost comically, so. Like the bird, Hauser was contorting herself, trying to rise above behavior she could not, in the end, abide. The essay went viral, spawning a bidding war for this book. The Crane Wife now appears alongside 16 additional essays, many of them deeply personal, and largely exploring matters of love.

