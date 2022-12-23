The books that stayed with them

While putting together our lists of the best books of 2022, The Washington Post asked several notable writers for their favorite reading experience of the past year that involved something not published in 2022. The answers range from the 17th century to the (almost but not quite) present day.
AYAD AKHTAR
Author of Homeland Elegies
Ivan Turgenev’s Fathers and Sons (1862), which I read just weeks before everyone seemed to be talking about it again. What a gorgeous, timely book, an amalgam of politics and relationships that felt so helpful in thinking about how to write about our country today.
RUTH BEN-GHIAT
Strongmen: Mussolini to the Present
I read Hannah Arendt’s The Origins of Totalitarianism (1951) again this year, and it seems fresher than ever. Her observation about the point of totalitarian propaganda being less to convince people than to make them unable to discern the difference between fact and fiction is so applicable to our own times. And her comments about the synergies of bureaucracy and violence sum up the workings of Vladimir Putin’s regime and how it came to wage a genocidal war on Ukraine.
REGINALD DWAYNE BETTS
Felon
I read and reread passages of Primo Levi’s If This Is a Man (1947) every month this year, sometimes every week, each time astonished at the wildly improbable generosity and love and patience for this cruel world that permeates this story of his that he says is, like the stories of the hundreds of thousands of others who suffered the Holocaust, “different and all full of a tragic, disturbing necessity.” Each time I go back to a chapter or paragraph or sentence, his humility and unwillingness to rage is the surprise, and maybe part of why he noticed the many things others would ignore.
DAVID W. BLIGHT
Frederick Douglass: Prophet of Freedom
Every year I reread some part or much of Robert Penn Warren’s All the King’s Men (1946). It is the greatest American novel about politics and surely one of the best about human nature. And it is a masterpiece of a meditation on the meaning of the Civil War. Past and present are woven into one another, and sometimes, Warren ingeniously shows, the book of the past, once opened, slowly takes over and debilitates the present. A book seriously in touch with truth, however hidden.
WENDY BROWN
In the Ruins of Neoliberalism: The Rise of Antidemocratic Politics in the West
This year, I reread books that, as Nietzsche put it, “altered the aspect of the earth” for me. So, classics but also things like Kiese Laymon’s Heavy: An American Memoir (2018). Laymon is incomparably knowing about the tissues connecting external orders of violence to intimate pain and self-wounding. I returned to Heavy prepared for the rawness but this time encountered more yearning and fell more deeply into his salvational relation to language.
MARCIA CHATELAIN
Franchise: The Golden Arches in Black America
Anna Arnold Hedgeman’s The Trumpet Sounds: A Memoir of Negro Leadership (1964) was one of two autobiographies published by one of the most influential women behind the 1963 March on Washington. Hedgeman was born in 1899, and she tells a poignant story of growing up in a small town in Minnesota, then moving to Mississippi and later New York City determined to fight for racial justice. Without her advocacy and insistence, there would have been no women acknowledged at the March on Washington, and her frustration with sexism in the civil rights movement inspired her to become one of the founders of the National Organization for Women.
MICHAEL ERIC DYSON
Entertaining Race: Performing Blackness in America
Given the heightened visibility of mental health in the nation, especially in communities of color, #Driven (2019), by Corey Minor Smith, is a welcome and profound engagement with serious mental illness. Smith not only grappled as a young teenager with a mother afflicted with paranoid schizophrenia, moving more than 21 times and attending 14 different schools before heading to college, she also endured an unfaithful spouse and various career setbacks before becoming a successful lawyer, politician, and now a member of the Department of Housing and Urban Development in the Biden administration. I was intrigued and moved by this book, the inspiring story of a monumental and heroic rise from poverty and social dislocation to the heights of society by virtue of sheer intelligence and colossal self-determination.
DAVID EGGERS
The Every
The book I’ve been recommending a lot lately is Renoir, My Father (1962) by Jean Renoir. Even if you feel, like I do, that Renoir’s later paintings are too saccharine by a mile, this memoir, by his son, the film director, is one of the most vivid, honest, and loving portraits of an artist you will ever read. It’s utterly unpretentious and richly evocative, and even if you have no interest in Renoir, or painting, or the France of the latter half of the 19th century, it still holds a thousand charms.
ERIC FONER
The Second Founding: How the Civil War and Reconstruction Remade the Constitution
Black Reconstruction in America (1935), by W.E.B. Du Bois, speaks to our current moment. It tells of violent efforts to suppress the right to vote, debates about who is entitled to citizenship, the relationship of political and economic democracy, how a conservative Supreme Court can abrogate Americans’ constitutional rights, and most pertinent of all, the fragility of American democracy. It also offers an irrefutable indictment of the historical profession in this country, which for decades disseminated a mythical view of Reconstruction, sacrificing objectivity on the altar of racism.
CHRIS HAYES
A Colony in a Nation
For the book I’m writing I’ve been reading Blaise Pascal’s Pensées (1670), which I think I’d never gotten to before, and it’s so good! Oscillates between dated and shockingly contemporary, but there are genuine profound insights on just about every page.
WALTER ISAACSON
The Code Breaker: Jennifer Doudna, Gene Editing, and the Future of the Human Race
The Player of Games (1988), by Iain M. Banks. This space-opera novel is part of his Culture series, which explores a distant future of humans, humanoids, and artificial intelligences where there is no scarcity. It’s filled with rollicking ruminations about the clash of civilizations, strategy games real and imagined, and (of course) the meaning of life.
IBRAM X. KENDI
How to Raise an Antiracist
Becoming Abolitionists: Police, Protests, and the Pursuit of Freedom, (2021) by Derecka Purnell, blew me away with its compassion, introspection, research, stories, and clearsighted case for abolishing our criminal punishment system and radically reconstructing our society to address the root causes of harm and violence.
RANDALL KENNEDY
Say It Loud!: On Race, Law, History, and Culture
In Our Undemocratic Constitution: Where the Constitution Goes Wrong (And How We the People Can Correct It, (2006) University of Texas law professor Sanford Levinson rejects ancestor worship by daring to sharply criticize the handiwork of the Founding Fathers. He insists that the country needs to revise its fundamental legal arrangements and urges that it do so in a convention to consider constitutional amendments. He is particularly concerned about the makeup of the Senate and the excessive power of presidents who, once elected, are largely immune to essential restraints. The acuity of Levinson’s analysis has been underlined by ominous developments, particularly the frightening rise of Donald Trump.
MIN JIN LEE
Pachinko
I read Hunger (1998), a gorgeous novella and stories by Lan Samantha Chang, again this fall, because I return to great work when I need to be nourished. A literary classic, Chang’s collection is a remarkable achievement and turns a quarter of a century next year.
BEN MCKENZIE
Easy Money: Cryptocurrency, Casino Capitalism, and the Golden Age of Fraud
This year, I loved reading Narrative Economics (2019) by Robert Shiller. The author’s observation that economic narratives spread like viruses proved eerily prescient. The literal virus of the following year set the stage for an economic one in the form of cryptocurrency, infecting millions and leaving a trail of destruction in its wake.
DANIEL MENDELSOHN
Three Rings: A Tale of Exile, Narrative, and Fate
This was the year I finally completed an epic reading project I started five years ago: the diaries (seven volumes, nearly 7,000 pages!), Memoirs of the Duke de Saint-Simon, the French courtier who minutely recorded the goings-on at Versailles from 1696 to 1723. There’s a lot of pomp and drama (e.g., the court chef who killed himself after a gala meal went wrong), but above all it’s one of the great studies in European literature of how power works — always a useful lesson.
VIET THANH NGUYEN
The Committed
Behrouz Boochani’s No Friend but the Mountains (2018), written via texts from his phone while he was imprisoned in an Australian refugee camp, was the most important book I read. Readers will learn a great deal about refugees, injustice, inhumanity, human courage, and perseverance, and will need to rethink what they know about refugees.
JOHN TURTURRO
Actor and screenwriter of The Jesus Rolls
The best book I read this year was André Aciman’s Out of Egypt (1994). A beautiful, delicate, evocative, delightful, and moving book about a lost world. You are transported into his family and their life in Egypt. It lingers long afterward, and I can’t stop thinking about it.
GEORGE F. WILL
American Happiness and Discontents: The Unruly Torrent, 2008-2020
Walt Whitman tried to be what Shelley said poets are, “the unacknowledged legislators of the world.” Walt Whitman’s America: A Cultural Biography (1995), by David S. Reynolds, is a fascinating immersion in America before the written word was diminished by the rise of graphic communications.
BRENDA WINEAPPLE
The Impeachers: The Trial of Andrew Johnson and the Dream of a Just Nation
Not having looked at it since college, this past year I read with great pleasure John Milton’s Paradise Lost (1667), a dramatic poem about heartbreak, treason, failure, ambition, and love, written with fierceness and unerring musicality (“The mind is its own place, and in itself / Can make a Heaven of Hell, a Hell of Heaven”), though I have to admit that Eve’s a pretty dim bulb. Not like that witty chronicler of contemporary strangeness, whose very sentences stand at attention, Deborah Eisenberg; her stunning stories in Twilight of the Superheroes helped me through many a sleepless night.
MEG WOLITZER
The Female Persuasion
As I do most years, this year I reread Mrs. Bridge (1959), by Evan S. Connell, a novel about an upper-middle-class Kansas City housewife just before World War II. It’s brilliant, funny, tragic, and unforgettable, and I am constantly recommending it to anyone looking for a wonderful novel.
KELEFA SANNEH
Major Labels: A History of Popular Music in Seven Genres
This year, I finally got around to reading Digging Up Mother: A Love Story (2016), by Doug Stanhope, the legendary (and legendarily recalcitrant) comedian. It’s everything you might want it to be: profane and warmhearted, full of great stories about pulling scams, eating moths, and telling jokes.