The Andromeda Evolution by Daniel H. Wilson, Harper, 384 pages, $29.99
Grab the Purell.
Fifty years after Michael Crichton published The Andromeda Strain, that deadly microbe has mutated again. Prepare yourself for the extinction of mankind in The Andromeda Evolution.
Yes, the end is near — but not for Crichton's brand. If you thought his death in 2008 was enough to stop another outbreak, you know nothing about extraterrestrial germs or American publishing. Crichton isn't just a late author; he's a valuable commodity. Like John Hammond in Jurassic Park, Crichton's publisher has scoured the land looking for bits of literary mitochondria that can be engineered into lucrative new books. Since his death, we've seen Pirate Latitudes, Micro, and Dragon Teeth.
Now, streaking across the sky like a meteorite comes The Andromeda Evolution, a sequel written by Daniel H. Wilson in collaboration with Crichton's estate. Wilson is a good choice for carrying the master's work forward. He's a robotics engineer, a writer of witty books about technology, and the author of a ridiculous thriller called Robopocalypse.
The Andromeda Strain, as millions of fans know, described the panicked efforts to stop the spread of an alien microparticle that first turned human blood to sawdust and then dissolved plastics. For half a century, a mutated strain has floated harmlessly in Earth's atmosphere while a special team of watchers maintained Project Eternal Vigilance.
When The Andromeda Evolution opens, a drone spots a metallic-looking shape growing up out of a remote spot in the Amazon jungle. Mass spectrometry data acquired by military satellites indicate that the quickly swelling mutation is "an almost exact match to the Andromeda strain."
A scientist announces, "There is an alien intelligence behind this," which I have often thought when I clean out the refrigerator. "We are facing an unknown enemy who is staging an attack over the gulf of a hundred-thousand years and across our solar system and likely the cosmos. This is war." The ability to fathom this threat is not as crucial as the ability to deliver such lines with a straight face.
The elite Wildfire crew will trudge into the jungle and try to keep the planet from being infected. In accordance with the requirements of the inevitable movie version, the Wildfire team consists of a small group of contentious scientists who are dangerously ill-equipped. Their leader is an interesting character: a woman who rose from the slums of Mumbai to become a world-renowned expert in nanotechnology. But alas, the rest of her crew are drawn from a fetid petri dish of stereotypes.
Predictable as this group is, their adventure is at least as exciting as Crichton's original story — and considerably more active. The jungle provides an ominous setting for some spooky scenes. And the episodes set in outer space are particularly thrilling.
Wilson replicates Crichton's tone and tics, particularly his wide-stance mansplaining. Each chapter begins with a quotation by Crichton selected, apparently, for its L. Ron Hubbard-like profundity, e.g. "There is a category of event that, once it occurs, cannot be satisfactorily resolved." And the pages — sanitized of wit — are larded with lots of Crichtonian technical explanations, weapons porn, top-secret documents, and so many acronyms that I began to worry Wilson had accidentally left the caps lock on.
But who cares? These various lapses may be irritating, but ultimately they don't derail what is a fairly ingenious adventure. As the story swings from military jargon to corny implausibility, the fate of the Earth hangs from a thread of rapidly mutating cells. Finally, our hero says the words we never tire of hearing: "Technically, it's doable. It's insane. But it's doable." That portentous claim launches one last spectacular scene that would make Crichton proud.
Tom Cruise: Call your agent. Scaling Dubai's Burj Khalifa was like climbing a stepladder next to this. — Ron Charles/The Washington Post
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.