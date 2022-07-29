'Tangueray' is a shocking yet beautiful memoir

Just before Stephanie Johnson was released from prison in the 1950s, she asked a psychic and fellow inmate to read her palm. “She told me I’d live my entire life in New York City,” Johnson writes in her new memoir. “And that it would be a tough life. And a lonely life. But that one day a lot of people would know my name.” The fortune teller also told Johnson she would come into big money one day.

It seems she was right. In 2019, Brandon Stanton interviewed Johnson — whose mink coat and matching hat caught his eye — for his Humans of New York blog. Johnson, then 76, shared the wild story of her life as burlesque dancer known as Tanqueray. She became a media sensation. A year later, when Johnson needed medical attention, Stanton posted 33 chapters of Johnson’s life story on Instagram to solicit help. More than 3 million people read the saga and donated over $2 million.

