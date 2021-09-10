Cracking The Metropolis Case

Matthew Gallaway’s The Metropolis Case traces the seemingly unconnected lives of four characters living in different times and places, eventually binding them together through their shared passion for the opera Tristan und Isolde.
The New York Times called it an “enchanting, often funny first novel,” and went on to say that it is “filled with such memorable lead and supporting players that it quickly absorbs you into its worlds.” It turns out to be a mystery novel and, much to its credit, doesn’t require prior knowledge of Richard Wagner’s love-and-death epic to be appreciated and enjoyed.
Santa Feans can get to know The Metropolis Case and hear from its author when he takes part in Virtual Vivace, the Santa Fe Opera Guild’s book club, at its next online meeting, 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 13. The moderator is guild board member Steven Kerchoff, a bass-baritone with advanced degrees in library science and the humanities.
The event is free of charge with advance registration at guildsofsfo.org/SantaFe/Events.html.
