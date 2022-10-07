ELIOT AFTER ‘THE WASTE LAND’ by Robert Crawford, Farrar, Straus and Giroux, 624 pages, $40

Michael Dirda l The Washington Post

T.S. Eliot’s The Waste Land, to quote the description in Robert Crawford’s mesmerizing new book, was — and is — a poem of “ruin, brokenness, pain and wastage,” but these same words could easily characterize its author’s disastrous marriage. In 1915, Eliot proposed to Vivien Haigh-Wood, partly out of desire for sexual experience, which he was too shy to seek in other ways. Following “the awful daring of a moment’s surrender/Which an age of prudence can never retract,” the young poet found himself shackled to a needy, fragile woman he grew to dislike, then pity, and finally loathe. He would turn for love and sympathetic understanding elsewhere.

Popular in the Community