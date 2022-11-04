CONVERSATIONS WITH BIRDS by Priyanka Kumar, illustrations by John James Audubon, Milkweed Editions, 296 pages, $28
In Conversations with Birds, a new book of 20 essays, the accomplished writer and documentary filmmaker Priyanka Kumar shares her vast knowledge of birds and wildlife and her interactions with wildlife experts at the various New Mexico refuges she has visited. The author enhances her tales by weaving in related tidbits about her native Indian culture. She grew up in northern India and emigrated to North America as a teenager.
For example, in “Prairie Dog Town,” an essay that focuses primarily on owls, she writes, “The snowy owl is a large white owl, like Uluka, the owl who is a vehicle of the goddess Lakshmi. ... All this means little in rational terms but braiding nature and mythology into my life can be surprisingly meaningful.”
Kumar, who moved to Santa Fe in 2007 and now lives here full time, also uses the Sanskrit word rasa, meaning “nectar” or “essence,” as elegant scaffolding for some of her essays. I wish she had used the poetic notion more predominantly throughout the book; it would have lent a cohesiveness that it is lacking.
The author’s word choices and turns of phrase are sometimes downright delightful, enlivening her reportage of birdwatching treks: “Along the icy riverbank, trees and shrubs are laden with powdery snow and the lowest branches genuflect to the water,” she notes, and the Western tanager she spied in a “grandmotherly apricot tree ... can be mistaken for a summer popsicle.”
Tanagers, bald eagles, long-billed curlews, sandhill cranes, snow geese, curved-bill thrashers, and a variety of owls are a few of the birds with which Kumar spends time. Javelina, bobcats, pronghorn, and coyotes also populate her tales. Her descriptions of her two small daughters’ responses to the natural world are a lovely reminder that it is our obligation to ensure the younger generations appreciate and will protect it.
Interestingly, one of the recurrent themes in the essays is fear. It arises for Kumar and her husband, Michael, in their own backyard and on their many birding trips. Snakes, bobcats, driving the winding road to Taos (NM 68), drowning in the water at Elephant Butte Lake — all are frightening. After the latter incident — involving mistaking a sunken, abandoned boat ramp for a road — she says, “I feel that I have knelt at the crust of the earth, that I have touched her rough and bony surface and have come away with skinned knees and an admonition. Humbled and rattled, I also know I was in the presence of something harshly exquisite and true.”
Just as interesting is that after Kumar has numerous encounters with bobcats, some of her fear dissipates, to be replaced by wonder: “I had come face-to-face with a predator, an elemental force on Earth, on its turf. ... Our eyes had locked, pupils melting; we had sized each other up and both of us had walked away unharmed. ... What more could I ask for?”
As a personal journal focusing on birds and wildlife, Conversations with Birds is informative and entertaining for the person who appreciates nature. Where Kumar fails is in believing she must persuade readers that our environment is in danger. Most of us are only too keenly aware of that. Those who don’t believe climate change is real won’t be reading her book anyway — at least not for long. Her distress is genuine, but her commentary on the desperate state of our environment verges on preaching: “We are still clear-cutting our forests; we go on gouging holes into the forest’s ecology. I wanted to flee from this location where arboreal slaughter, spurred by our greed, had been carried out,” she laments.
But for a native of New Mexico or a longtime resident, some of her observations suggest a lack of understanding of at least some of her readership.
In “Damsels Floating in Air,” she suggests that after she first experienced the wildlife and avian wonders of the Bosque del Apache, she could find hardly anyone in Santa Fe who was familiar with the refuge. I can only surmise that she must have been asking the wrong people; almost everyone I know makes regular pilgrimages — as does Kumar — to the bird-watcher’s paradise south of Albuquerque.
Kumar’s misapprehension is also evident in another incident, described in “Le Petit Nuthatch.” She was offended by a security guard and a property owner who asked her not to walk on a private road near the Santa Fe River, declaring it a “travesty that access to a public river can be denied. How could the city have been so shortsighted as to not create a wider margin around the river?”
Unfortunately, she didn’t pursue her own question to the city, nor did she inquire of the homeowner why he was adamant that people not walk through his property to access the river — which is, after all, his
Kumar also expends some space complaining about incidents in which she felt she was discriminated against. Her experiences of mistreatment feel out of place in this exploration of her love of nature.
Yet much of Kumar’s witness is powerful and on target.
“Reversing the damage we have done to the Earth sometimes feels as impossible as carrying a mountain,” she writes amid a discussion of bald eagles. “There is no magic herb that can heal the wounds caused by the inexorable march of industrialization. What remains in our power, however, is to alter how we see the natural world and to appreciate that this finely tuned biome (what’s left of it) sustains numberless creatures, including us.”