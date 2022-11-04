Conversations with Birds

CONVERSATIONS WITH BIRDS by Priyanka Kumar, illustrations by John James Audubon, Milkweed Editions, 296 pages, $28

In Conversations with Birds, a new book of 20 essays, the accomplished writer and documentary filmmaker Priyanka Kumar shares her vast knowledge of birds and wildlife and her interactions with wildlife experts at the various New Mexico refuges she has visited. The author enhances her tales by weaving in related tidbits about her native Indian culture. She grew up in northern India and emigrated to North America as a teenager.

