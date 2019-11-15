Seven flags over Texas: Sid Balman Jr.’s debut novel
After spending the 1990s covering wars as a national security correspondent for United Press International, Sid Balman Jr. got involved in a field called “behavior change communications,” working with public health models on issues of violence and radicalization. Now, Balman uses his experience in both careers in his debut novel, Seventh Flag (SparkPress, 243 pages, $16.99).
The story is set in Balman’s home state of Texas. The Laws are a white, Irish farming family that founded Dell City, while the Zarkans, a Muslim family from Syria, settled in the area around the time of the Civil War. Jack Laws and Ali Zarkan become friends after World War II, and the story tracks the subsequent generations through shifting social and political landscapes into the present. The novel’s title is a reference to the six nations that have had sovereignty over some or all of Texas at one time or another: Spain, France, Mexico, the Republic of Texas, the United States of America, and the Confederate States of America.
Seventh Flag is a thriller with action that heightens in the second half of the book, which opens after the events of 9/11. The narrative has the quality of reportage, rife with anecdotes and historical asides, and deals with such hot-button issues as religion, patriotism, and sexuality. Balman dives into political parties, the dark corners of the internet, and the rise of hate groups and terrorist cells.
In an interview with Washington City Paper, Balman said that the message of the book is “We’re all Americans, we all come from someplace else, but we look at the commonalities and work together towards something.”
Balman reads from and signs copies of Seventh Flag at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 19, at Collected Works Bookstore (202 Galisteo St., 505-988-4226, collectedworksbookstore.com). — Jennifer Levin
