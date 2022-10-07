On the side of the highway, somewhere in Northern New Mexico, a simple white cross, affixed to a weathered wood post, marks the site of the crash where someone lost his life. The commemorative descanso, (a memorial erected at a crash site in honor of the person who died there) is for a young man who, after heading out one day to cut firewood in the mountains, never got home again.

“His parents never knew what happened,” writes artist and writer Judith Hidden Lanius in her new monograph Mortal Highway (Daylight Books, 128 pages, $45). “They waited for him all day.”

Descansos are a common enough feature along Northern New Mexico’s highways, serving as markers where, typically, young men (and sometimes young women) lost their lives. Erected by family members and friends, the descansos are presented in two complimentary threads — word and image — that create an emotional resonance.

Artist and writer Judith Hidden Lanius
Roadside remembrances: Judith Hidden Lanius' 'Mortal Highway'

