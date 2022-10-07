Roadside remembrances: Judith Hidden Lanius' 'Mortal Highway'

Judith Hidden Lanius, José E. Valdez (date unknown), NM State Road 554
The descanso sits on a slope surrounded by hills and mesas — landscape typical of Northern New Mexico. It is decorated with bright orange and pink fabric flowers, common colors for the descansos, making it easy to see from the road below.
The white metal square at the center of the descanso is decorated with tinsel for Christmas and holds a photograph of the remembered mother of two children. Photographs are rarely incorporated into descansos. This one, however, was taken from the cover of Joanne Marie Ocaña’s funeral program.
Tricia N. Thomson (1987-2007), NM State Road 96
Unknown, US 84
Joanne Marie Ocaña (1965-2009), NM State Road 554
On the side of the highway, somewhere in Northern New Mexico, a simple white cross, affixed to a weathered wood post, marks the site of the crash where someone lost his life. The commemorative descanso, (a memorial erected at a crash site in honor of the person who died there) is for a young man who, after heading out one day to cut firewood in the mountains, never got home again.
“His parents never knew what happened,” writes artist and writer Judith Hidden Lanius in her new monograph Mortal Highway (Daylight Books, 128 pages, $45). “They waited for him all day.”
Descansos are a common enough feature along Northern New Mexico’s highways, serving as markers where, typically, young men (and sometimes young women) lost their lives. Erected by family members and friends, the descansos are presented in two complimentary threads — word and image — that create an emotional resonance.
“There are two parallel narratives,” Hidden Lanius says. “There’s the visual narrative and the independent poetic narrative.”
Like stanzas in a poem, the texts across from each image are short, often no longer than two or three lines. Hidden Lanius, who started the project in 2011, researched the descansos’ history to enrich her perspective, which was augmented by the first-hand accounts of a community of mourners in Dixon, New Mexico.
“The origins of that was something that was very fortunate,” says the author, who’s in her early 70s. “I was in Dixon one day, and I stopped at the Embudo Library and met a Hispanic woman there. She was very kind and generous. When she heard about what I was doing, she spoke to people in the community who she knew, and who’ve lost, primarily, sons. She connected me to their phone numbers after she’d spoken to them, and I was able to go and talk to 10 families.”
Would members of a close-knit community in the sparsely populated northern end of the state welcome an outsider (and an Anglo at that)?
“I didn’t know how I would be greeted,” she says. “But what I discovered is that, if you’ve lost someone, you want to talk about them. They weren’t interviews. They were conversations in their homes. There were, subsequently, other opportunities to talk to people, but the heart of it was the community there in Dixon.”
The author’s interest in the Hispanic villages and communities of Northern New Mexico is a focus of her work in photography. She’s drawn to regions that are off the beaten track, and she’s the author of the self-published books Rissani — Gateway to the Sahara (2010) and Encountering the Journey (2013). These projects connected Hidden Lanius with remote communities in North Africa and India.
A former jewelry designer, she had her own shop in Washington, D.C., where she worked as an art historian and historic preservationist for museums and cultural organizations. A little more than 10 years ago, Hidden Lanius rented a house in Medanales, near Abiquiu, and, while there, started noticing the descansos along the highways. For days-long stretches, she made the trip from the nation’s capital to photograph in New Mexico and purchased a home in Tesuque in 2018.
Her reactions to the families’ testimonies, and what she learned from them, became the basis for the book’s poetic narrative. Bits and pieces of their stories, like the individual elements of a descanso itself, create images in the mind. We follow mourners, who tend to the sites by clearing away debris and adding decorative items and trinkets, some of which likely belonged to the deceased. Items might include a ball cap, a bandana, key chains, and bought items such as rosaries, plastic flowers, beads, and figures of saints.
She goes to the descanso
on his birthday, Memorial Day, and Christmas.
She adds new flowers.
The flowers she puts on and around the cross
come from Family Dollar and Walmart
Hidden Lanius photographs these memorials in a documentary style. Fifty full-color images are included in the book, as well as detail shots. But an emphasis on the descanso in the landscape is a defining feature. It isn’t just about this person that most of us will never know anything about. It’s about this place and belonging. Families in Northern New Mexico, as in other parts of the state, go back generations. In some cases, they can trace their lineage back more than 400 years to the original Spanish settlers. In this landscape, memories are long. Who you are and where you are dovetail.
“These are not places of visitation,” says Hidden Lanius, who recently exhibited images from the book at the Historic Santa Fe Foundation’s El Zaguán property on Canyon Road. She was captivated by these expressions of grief, loss, and love, she says, for their idiosyncrasies and the fact that loss is a universal experience. Descansos may be unfamiliar to those living in more populated, urban settings. But everyone can understand what it’s like to lose a loved one.
“It’s all completely based in Catholicism,” she says. “It’s not something other groups erect in this part of the world, although memorializing people who died in accidents happens all over the world. I think they’re very individual and characteristic of this region. Fifty years ago, people would put up a very simple wooden cross. As more stores came into the north here, like Hobby Lobby and Walgreens, you could buy fabric flowers and other items that were not too costly. I think of these as final portraits. Part of the portrait might be a toy truck at the base, because the man loved driving his truck, or other things that were part of his life.”
The descansos she photographs require something most passersby will never know, and that is simply standing still. You see a descanso, glimpsed from the corner of your eye, whizzing by when you’re behind the wheel. Have you ever stopped to look at one and, perhaps, learn the name of the deceased? Have you ever seen someone there, at a descanso site, head bowed or otherwise tending to the shrine?
“There was only one time when I met a family at a descanso. I’d gone to see a friend who’d lost his brother in El Rito, and as I was leaving, he said, “Go down this road. There’s one down there.’ I found it, and it was at twilight. The mother and the father were there. I parked and, somewhat tentatively, walked over. It was cold. It was winter. They were decorating the descanso for Valentine’s Day. They talked to me. They wanted to talk. There’s a memory from that encounter in the narrative.”
The memory is of a family who said goodbye to their son one morning, not knowing it would be for the very last time.
Although Hidden Lanius is respectful of the privacy of the families she spoke with (the text is in her own words), image captions in the back of the book state the names and dates for the deceased when known. And many are anonymous, at least to those who didn’t know the person in life. Still others, ravaged by time, have long ago seen the last of those who used to come to tend them and are slowly being subsumed into the Earth.
Hidden Lanius has some powerful words for those people who she’ll also never know. She addresses them in a poem, included in the beginning of the book, and which, she says, she wrote as is, without changes or edits.
I who never knew you feel you in the abundance of flowers,
the scattered objects that were so important to you.