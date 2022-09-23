BREAKING DOWN FAMILIAR by Donald Levering, Main Street Rag Publishing Company, 84 pages, $15

Donald Levering has often written poems based in his love of music. This is popular subject matter for writers that, while ripe for poetic riffing, often seems to stand in for deeper soul searching, or soul exposing. Levering’s award-winning Coltrane’s God (2015) was entirely dedicated to such compositional constructions, exploring jazz, blues, bluegrass, traditional, and world music. But now, in his ninth book, the Santa Fe-based poet takes a hard look at his familial relations and relationships, and wrestles with some profoundly devastating realities.

“I didn’t know what to say/to my daughter and didn’t stay long./Soon after, the cooked crack/had her body moving faster/than her wits and she put her hand//through a pane of glass,” he writes in “Story,” revealing his daughter’s addiction and violent tendencies. His son appears in other poems, also hooked on drugs. In “My Only Son — Relapse,” Levering plays with the jazz beats he loves so much in the form of a pantoum, giving the lines a rat-a-tat patter: “I see you nodding, heavy-lidded eyes./I can’t allow my son to be deprived/and have to blame your habit on your genes./Ashamed to hear you had to be revived,//I won’t permit my son to be in need.”

Popular in the Community