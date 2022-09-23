BREAKING DOWN FAMILIAR by Donald Levering, Main Street Rag Publishing Company, 84 pages, $15
Donald Levering has often written poems based in his love of music. This is popular subject matter for writers that, while ripe for poetic riffing, often seems to stand in for deeper soul searching, or soul exposing. Levering’s award-winning Coltrane’s God (2015) was entirely dedicated to such compositional constructions, exploring jazz, blues, bluegrass, traditional, and world music. But now, in his ninth book, the Santa Fe-based poet takes a hard look at his familial relations and relationships, and wrestles with some profoundly devastating realities.
“I didn’t know what to say/to my daughter and didn’t stay long./Soon after, the cooked crack/had her body moving faster/than her wits and she put her hand//through a pane of glass,” he writes in “Story,” revealing his daughter’s addiction and violent tendencies. His son appears in other poems, also hooked on drugs. In “My Only Son — Relapse,” Levering plays with the jazz beats he loves so much in the form of a pantoum, giving the lines a rat-a-tat patter: “I see you nodding, heavy-lidded eyes./I can’t allow my son to be deprived/and have to blame your habit on your genes./Ashamed to hear you had to be revived,//I won’t permit my son to be in need.”
Some poems in Breaking Down Familiar are more developed than others, and some are too on the nose, crying out for a bit more metaphor and interesting word play. But it’s refreshing and inspiring to see Levering delve into such personal subject matter.
FINDING QUERENCIA: ESSAYS FROM IN-BETWEEN by Harrison Candelaria Fletcher, Mad Creek Books, 180 pages, $19.95
In his poetic, memoir-like collection of writings, Harrison Candelaria Fletcher explores his New Mexican roots and his identity as a “coyote,” or person of mixed Hispanic and Indigenous blood, a trickster who can appear to be white. Though it has a history as a racist term, Finding Querencia reclaims the word by refusing to turn away from all its possibilities. However, the book’s form is so experimental that it’s difficult to feel grounded as you absorb the first few sections. Fletcher writes in fragments, bullet-pointed lists, numbered lists, prose blocks, and free verse stanzas, among other stylistic choices. There’s also something academic about his tone, even as he colorfully describes his childhood in Albuquerque’s South Valley. But the book builds upon itself, weaving together serious moments and humorous asides, lines meant to provoke and those meant to stir recognition.
“Crossing borders without impediment. Runs from one town to another but belongs to neither. Marked by hybridity constantly negotiated,” he writes in “Origin Story.” “Cobbles reality from a bricolage of materials. Took smooth rivers and made them twist and turn. Restores balance by reconfiguring pain. Absorbs grief otherwise lodged in shadow.”
In Finding Querencia, what is at first off-putting (or possibly just unfamiliar) soon grows absorbing and then compelling, both in form and content, reflecting and explaining a cultural identity that doesn’t fit neatly into Northern New Mexico’s purported tri-culture, but is its truest expression.
ON THE MERCY ME PLANET by Maya Janson, Blue Edge Books, 62 pages, $16
The poems in On the Mercy Me Planet are the work of a mature poet at the top of her game, yet this is Maya Janson’s second book, selected by Santa Fe’s Blue Edge Books as its inaugural publication. Mercy has a little something for everyone, both in subject and in tone. Janson writes of the personal but reaches outside of the poems, finding connections between her own frailties and those of the world. She can be lyrical, bouncing along the page, as well as almost crudely evocative, and also mysterious, with no clear intent. Sometimes, she is all at once, as in “Big Web, Spider Gone,” which starts “Wet ash of a peed on, doused fire./Drop-down menu, thirteen ways//of not knowing how — /how to form the mouth to say it —//how to pry the seed from the finches beak/without causing breakage.”
Janson hones in on a scene or memory and then constructs the poem in a side-to-side-manner, juxtaposing images or ideas in a way that pushes the poem away and then pulls it closer, line by line. “I hold your picture up to the light/not to find flaws but to locate the essential,” she writes in “Filaments Visible.” “If to love is to imagine you can forestall/the inevitable, bestow on the blank sky//some clouds — then imagine. Bestow./Spread fog into low-lying valleys.//Send someone home early by way of/short-cut on a borrowed bike at dusk.”
PURA PUTA: A POETIC MEMOIR by Anna C. Martinez, Casa Urraca Press, 248 pages, $18
Albuquerque’s current poet laureate puts it all out there in her debut book, a poetic memoir whose title translates from Spanish as “pure whore” or “pure bitch.” Because it’s written by a spoken-word poet, the poems come across most powerfully when read aloud. Then you can’t miss the Spanish (and Spanglish) cadence, or the New Mexican inflections on her words, as well as her silences.
Martinez’s family comes from New Mexico, but she grew up in California, descended from migrants looking for a better life. The book is about the experience of being an immigrant in one’s own country, as well as being a girl, and then a woman, in a world that doesn’t always recognize the second sex as fully human. It’s the kind of book that’s getting banned in school districts where parents are afraid of BIPOC authors, teachers, and students asserting their identity as counter to the homogenized Anglo-American dream of comfortable materialism. Often, the poems evince a categorical refusal to be silent, smaller, or diminished in any way.
“early for a one o’clock appointment/squirming in my seat in the lobby/doctor doesn’t call me back ‘til two,” she writes in “Past My Peak at the Gyno’s Office.” “my bladder now wants revenge/in explosion spray as he tinkers inside/questioning me from between my own knees/are you/sexually active?/wha?/he knows my age/why I’m here/I’d like to see him ask that of a teenage boy.”
WALKING UPHILL AT NOON by Jon Kelly Yenser, University of New Mexico Press, 96 pages, $18.95
Jon Kelly Yenser takes readers on a walking tour of memory and anecdote, rendering small moments large and seizing on universal concerns to make points in miniature. Walking Uphill at Noon is arranged in four parts: neighborhood observations, travel, a diaristic “walking log,” and pondering shadows. Yenser writes in free verse, classical forms, and invented forms. In a note following the final poem, he says that imposing arbitrary forms forced him to look at new constructions and words. Though his extended explanation sounds like it would result in poems that read like writing exercises, many of the poems have the feeling of someone actively trying to look at the world anew. Within this fresh perspective, he’s able to engage the messiness and outright psychological savagery of our current culture without cynicism.
“That’s probably enough prophecy/and what it comes to. I go running/jog-trotting down Jefferson after a rain,” he writes in “Losing Sleep in the Little Balkans.” “Fall/is ugly everywhere. God’s ugliest things/the starlings, begin to gather at the top/of a hollow elm, hammering the underside/of sky, dull as tin. Bang. Bang. Get on home.”
Yenser sometimes goes for humor, which is difficult to pull off without making the poem into a punchline, or worse, imbuing it with a wink-and-a-nod, tip-of-the-hat sensibility. This feels unnervingly unsophisticated for a well-published poet, especially when he also chooses to write in rhyme. But what doesn’t please slips quickly by in favor of the next option. ◀