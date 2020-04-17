SFCC writers

Creative writing and English students at Santa Fe Community College have been offering their annual spring reading series via the Zoom meeting platform, and there’s still time to catch the last two events in the series. Shuli Lamden’s poetry class reads at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 22, and Emily Stern’s creative nonfiction class reads at 12 p.m. on April 27. The one-hour readings are free to stream live and will be available to view later on the SFCC Library’s Facebook page. To access the Zoom urls, go to libraryhelp.sfcc.edu/events

