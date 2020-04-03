Working from home isn’t easy when you have small children. Keeping them entertained can feel like a Herculean task. For the duration of the pandemic work-at-home edict, Collected Works Bookstore and Coffeehouse offers parents and caretakers a twice-weekly respite during Kids Story Time, streaming online from 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays. The story hour features store events curator Cecile Lipworth singing nursery rhymes from her childhood in South Africa and reading aloud. It’s meant to appeal to kids age 3 and up. Kids Story Time is free at collectedworksbookstore.com.

