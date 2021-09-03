Tradition is alive and well

Santa Fe kids and their pets have been dressing up in costumes for Desfile de los Niños, the annual parade of pets, since the 1920s or ‘30s.
The late-summer stroll around the Plaza is now the subject of An Alphabet Pet Parade in Topsy-Turvy Town, Population 26, a new children’s book written by Judith E. Torres and illustrated by Christiane Engel. It features Zoe Z. Zany’s search for the perfect pet, which she spots at the pet parade. She chases after it, and everyone in Topsy-Turvey Town — and their pets — gets involved.
The story’s language is full of rhymes and gentle tongue-twisters that will appeal to new and aspiring readers.
The Santa Fe Public Library Southside Branch hosts an outdoor children’s story time and crafting event related to the book at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 7. The free event is aimed at early-grade learners, but everyone is welcome. 505-955-2820, santafelibrary.org
