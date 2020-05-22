Author and journalist Mitch Albom’s latest work of fiction, Human Touch, is a tale for our times. It follows the lives of four families who share a single street corner in a small town in Michigan and how a viral contagion effects their community. It brings some of them closer together while others succumb to fear and mistrust. A boy with inexplicable powers holds the key to their hopes, only he’s disappeared. Albom, the best-selling author of Tuesdays with Morrie and The Five People You Meet in Heaven, is writing the novel in real time and putting new chapters on his website (mitchalbom.com) every week. Chapter Seven is available on Friday, May 22, and it can be accessed for free along with all previous chapters 

