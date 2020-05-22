Author and journalist Mitch Albom’s latest work of fiction, Human Touch, is a tale for our times. It follows the lives of four families who share a single street corner in a small town in Michigan and how a viral contagion effects their community. It brings some of them closer together while others succumb to fear and mistrust. A boy with inexplicable powers holds the key to their hopes, only he’s disappeared. Albom, the best-selling author of Tuesdays with Morrie and The Five People You Meet in Heaven, is writing the novel in real time and putting new chapters on his website (mitchalbom.com) every week. Chapter Seven is available on Friday, May 22, and it can be accessed for free along with all previous chapters
The writing's on the wall: Mitch Albom's "Human Touch"
Michael Abatemarco
Staff Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Advertisement
Pasatiempo's most popular online content from the past seven days
Articles
- Anatomy of a print: Gustave Baumann's "Church Ranchos de Taos"
- Rubbing it in: Cheryl Alters Jamison talks Texas BBQ
- Sarah Winkler at Owen Contemporary
- Starcodes, May 15 to 21
- Disorganized crime: "Arkansas"
- Santa Fe Pro Musica’s delicate balance
- Artists needed, will be paid
- Art News, May 2020
- Artists in adversity
- Takeout, curbside, delivery and other restaurant options
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.