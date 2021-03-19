Bettye Kearse explored her family’s intimate connection to America’s fourth president in 2020’s critically lauded nonfiction book, The Other Madisons: The Lost History of a President’s Black Family. Now, Argentinian American filmmaker Eduardo Montes-Bradley has directed a companion film, also called The Other Madisons, that explores the lineage of Kearse’s great-great-great-great-great grandmother Mandy, who was stolen from her African homeland by slave traders in the mid-18th century. The film features interviews with experts on the internal American slave trade and discussions about how the history of slavery is taught at American historic sites, among other topics. Hosted by the Center for Contemporary Arts at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 23, on Zoom, it’s followed by a panel discussion with Kearse, Montes-Bradley, and First Amendment Museum CEO Christian Cotz, moderated by Pamelya Herndon, president of the KWH Law Center for Social Justice and Change. Admission is $10. cca.org
The other "Other Madisons"
Jennifer Levin
Staff Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Advertisement
Pasatiempo's most popular online content from the past seven days
Articles
- Watching the incarnations go by: "Being Ram Dass"
- "Lucky: How Joe Biden Barely Won the Presidency" by Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes
- The lay of the land: Artist Linda Lomahaftewa
- SITE Santa Fe names new executive director
- Star Codes, March 12 to 18
- Monsters, magic, and musclemen: Italian peplum films
- Aspen Santa Fe Ballet retires touring company, keeps schools
- The faces behind the voices: Clarence Nash, Cliff Edwards, June Foray, and Paul Frees
- Not trying harder, just resisting less: An interview with Anne Lamott
- Reclamation through the still image: Foto Forum Santa Fe's second annual Members Juried Group Exhibition
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.