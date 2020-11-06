Michael McGarrity brings his background as a New Mexico law enforcement officer to his popular series of crime novels about Kevin Kerney, retired chief of the Santa Fe Police Department. In the 14th and latest installment, Head Wounds (W.W. Norton and Company), Kerney’s son, Clayton Istee, takes on a mysterious Mexican hitman in a case that begins with a double homicide at a Las Cruces hotel. McGarrity reads from Head Wounds, live on Zoom, at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 10, in an event hosted by Collected Works Bookstore. Admission is free. Register and pre-order signed copies of Head Wounds at collectedworksbookstore.com.
The New Mexico crime king rides again
Jennifer Levin
Staff Writer
