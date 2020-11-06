Michael McGarrity brings his background as a New Mexico law enforcement officer to his popular series of crime novels about Kevin Kerney, retired chief of the Santa Fe Police Department. In the 14th and latest installment, Head Wounds (W.W. Norton and Company), Kerney’s son, Clayton Istee, takes on a mysterious Mexican hitman in a case that begins with a double homicide at a Las Cruces hotel. McGarrity reads from Head Wounds, live on Zoom, at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 10, in an event hosted by Collected Works Bookstore. Admission is free. Register and pre-order signed copies of Head Wounds at collectedworksbookstore.com.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.