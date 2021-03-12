Southwest poetry royalty
Four poets laureate present a panoply of linguistic stylings in 516 WORDS, a streaming reading hosted by Albuquerque’s 516 ARTS. Poets include Levi Romero, New Mexico’s inaugural poet laureate in 2020; Mary Oishi, Albuquerque’s current poet laureate; and Joan Logghe, a former Santa Fe poet laureate (2010–2012). They are joined by Carmen Tafolla, who served as the poet laureate of San Antonio, Texas, from 2012 to 2014, and for the state of Texas from 2015 to 2016. The award-winning poets take on place, politics, and land using diverse approaches anchored in their personal cultural contexts, responses to nature, and community activism. The reading is presented in conjunction with two solo exhibitions that look at geology and time — Afton Love: Perfect Union and Neal Ambrose-Smith: The (Tense) Present — which are on view through May 24. The reading is at 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 18. Admission is free, but online pre-registration is required. 505-242-1445, 516arts.org — Jennifer Levin
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.