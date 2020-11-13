Jane Lipman has a mystical bent. She writes poetry to retrieve the pieces of her soul she’s left behind: in nature, with other people, and in more ephemeral locations. Poet Jeff Hood shares Lipman’s focus on the natural world, and he’s always searching for his true path in the universe. “I can walk four miles an hour/which is slower than my bicycle/and notice the sunflowers blooming/with bees busy pollinating,” he writes in “Four Miles an Hour.” Hood and Lipman read at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 15, in a live Zoom presentation hosted by Teatro Paraguas. Free; register at teatroparaguas.com.
Soul verse: Jane Lipman and Jeff Hood
Jennifer Levin
Staff Writer
