Noam Chomsky’s website (chomsky.info) links to interviews, podcasts, and talks given by the world-famous theoretical linguist. He’s been busy: There are 50 items from this year alone.
Though the topics are always politically important, subject matter varies — links include “Legendary activist Noam Chomsky on Biden’s presidency and the modern GOP,” (The Mehdi Hasan Show, April 18), “Chomsky: Without U.S. Aid, Israel Wouldn’t Be Killing Palestinians En Masse,” (TruthOut, May 12), and “Chomsky: Bolsonaro Is Spreading Trump-Like Fear of ‘Election Fraud’ in Brazil” (TruthOut, July 16).
Chomsky joins journalist and podcaster E. Tammy Kim in a streaming event, “The Consequences of Capitalism,” to discuss the realities laid bare by the COVID-19 pandemic and what he sees as the urgent need for an alternative to capitalism.
The event, presented by the Lannan Foundation and Haymarket Books, is at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13. General admission is free to $25. eventbrite.com
