Pam Houston and Amy Irvine are two of America’s foremost writers of place and the West. They live in Colorado and Utah, respectively, on opposite sides of the Continental Divide. During the pandemic, they embarked on an epistolary friendship, writing letters to each other that were published in an online series by Orion magazine. The correspondence continued, resulting in the book Air Mail: Letters of Politics, Pandemics, and Place, published by Torrey House Press, in which they explore privilege, chronic illness, and trauma, among other subjects. Houston and Irvine read from and discuss Air Mail in a livestream presentation hosted by Collected Works Bookstore & Coffeehouse at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 14. Free; 505-988-4226, collectedworksbookstore.com.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.