Pam Houston and Amy Irvine are two of America’s foremost writers of place and the West. They live in Colorado and Utah, respectively, on opposite sides of the Continental Divide. During the pandemic, they embarked on an epistolary friendship, writing letters to each other that were published in an online series by Orion magazine. The correspondence continued, resulting in the book Air Mail: Letters of Politics, Pandemics, and Place, published by Torrey House Press, in which they explore privilege, chronic illness, and trauma, among other subjects. Houston and Irvine read from and discuss Air Mail in a livestream presentation hosted by Collected Works Bookstore & Coffeehouse at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 14. Free; 505-988-4226, collectedworksbookstore.com.
Quarantine missives from out west: Pam Houston and Amy Irvine
Jennifer Levin
Staff Writer
