Poetic impressions

National Book Award winner and Santa Fe resident Arthur Sze is featured in Words on the Edge, a limited-edition portfolio of 26 pieces of poetry and lyric prose in broadside format, printed by letterpress printers in four countries, and issued by the CODEX Foundation.
All of the poems address themes of nature and its destruction; other writers with broadsides in the collection include Natalie Diaz, Joy Harjo, and Gary Snyder.
Sze’s poem, “Black Center,” was printed by Thomas Leech at The Press at the Palace of the Governors.
Sze, the first poet laureate of Santa Fe, joins current poet laureate Darryl Lorenzo Wellington and other former Santa Fe poets laureate for a reading from Words on the Edge at 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29, at the New Mexico History Museum Auditorium (113 Lincoln Ave.).
They also will read from their own work. The complete set of broadsides will be displayed in the museum’s Meem Room. The event is free, but seating is limited. Masks are required. To reserve a spot, email thomas.leech@state.nm.us. 505-476-5096
