Paris is calling

In Sandra Cisneros’ latest novel, Martita, I Remember You, Corina leaves Chicago and her family to become a writer in Paris — where she goes broke and misses home.
Despite not really having the experience she planned, she meets a diverse group of artists, sleeps in strange quarters, and goes to underground dances and parties, accompanied by her new friends, Martita and Paola. Over the years, the women lose touch, until Corina finds an old letter that brings it all back.
Cisneros is the author of The House on Mango Street (1984) and A House of My Own: Stories from My Life (2015). She reads live on Zoom, followed by a conversation with arts and culture writer Carmella Padilla, at 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, hosted by Collected Works Bookstore (202 Galisteo St., 505-988-4226).
Admission is free. Pre-order the book and register for the online reading at collectedworksbookstore.com.
