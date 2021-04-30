One of these things is not like the other

In 2016, the Standing Rock Sioux tribe of North Dakota protested the construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline, fearing it would destroy ancestral burial grounds and poison the sovereign nation’s water supply. Earlier the same year, far-right militia members seized and occupied the headquarters of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in Oregon, claiming a legal right to the land. Law enforcement’s vastly different treatment of the two groups, and how the situations arose in the first place, are the focus of Jacqueline Keeler’s Standoff: Standing Rock, The Bundy Movement, and the American Story of Sacred Lands (2021, Torrey House Press). At 6 p.m., on Tuesday, May 4, Keeler talks with Nick Estes, co-founder of The Red Nation, an Indigenous resistance group, in a free streaming event hosted by Collected Works Bookstore. 505-988-4226, collectedworksbookstore.com. — Jennifer Levin

