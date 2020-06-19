Local bookstore gets chatty

Author Sallie Bingham and a copy of her book, Silver Swan: In Search of Doris Duke

Garcia Street Books has started a podcast, Literary Sound Bites, hosted by the store’s event specialist, Guillermo Tilley. In the first episode, he interviews author and noted philanthropist Sallie Bingham about her first biography, Silver Swan: In Search of Doris Duke, which was published in April (Farrar, Strauss and Giroux). Bingham tells Tilley that she doesn’t claim to have the last word on the tobacco heiress and that she’s fascinated by women that the world perceives as difficult. The twist? Bingham doesn’t think Duke was particularly difficult, but she acknowledges that others did. “It’s a fascinating place to start,” she says. Find the podcast at garciastreetbooks.com.

