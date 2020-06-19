Garcia Street Books has started a podcast, Literary Sound Bites, hosted by the store’s event specialist, Guillermo Tilley. In the first episode, he interviews author and noted philanthropist Sallie Bingham about her first biography, Silver Swan: In Search of Doris Duke, which was published in April (Farrar, Strauss and Giroux). Bingham tells Tilley that she doesn’t claim to have the last word on the tobacco heiress and that she’s fascinated by women that the world perceives as difficult. The twist? Bingham doesn’t think Duke was particularly difficult, but she acknowledges that others did. “It’s a fascinating place to start,” she says. Find the podcast at garciastreetbooks.com.
Local bookstore gets chatty" Literary Sound Bites
Jennifer Levin
Staff Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Advertisement
Pasatiempo's most popular online content from the past seven days
Articles
- Dine in, takeout, curbside, delivery and other restaurant options
- 'People hunger for it': The Long Gone and the power of live music
- The anatomy of a score: "Salome"
- When in doubt, cookies: "Cookies Are Magic: Classic Cookies, Brownies, Bars, and More
- Beneath the surface: Watanabe Chiaki's "Calm Mind"
- Star Codes, June 12 to18
- Dine in, takeout, curbside, and other restaurant options
- What we can't wait to eat
- Naked truth: The evolution of Philip Pearlstein's nudes
- 'Sphere of Usefulness': New Mexico and women's suffrage
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.