Literary luminary launches new book

N. Scott Momaday won a Pulitzer Prize in fiction for his 1968 novel, House Made of Dawn, but poetry is the literary form that is closest to his heart. Of The Death of Sitting Bear, a collection of new and selected works recently published by HarperCollins, U.S. Poet Laureate Joy Harjo says, “When you read these poems, you will learn to hear deeply the sound a soul makes as it sings about the mystery of dreaming and becoming.” Momaday reads from and signs copies of The Death of Sitting Bear at his book launch at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10, at Collected Works Bookstore and Coffeehouse (202 Galisteo St.). He is joined in conversation by National Book Award winner Layli Long Soldier. Free; 505-988-4226, collectedworksbookstore.com

