N. Scott Momaday won a Pulitzer Prize in fiction for his 1968 novel, House Made of Dawn, but poetry is the literary form that is closest to his heart. Of The Death of Sitting Bear, a collection of new and selected works recently published by HarperCollins, U.S. Poet Laureate Joy Harjo says, “When you read these poems, you will learn to hear deeply the sound a soul makes as it sings about the mystery of dreaming and becoming.” Momaday reads from and signs copies of The Death of Sitting Bear at his book launch at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10, at Collected Works Bookstore and Coffeehouse (202 Galisteo St.). He is joined in conversation by National Book Award winner Layli Long Soldier. Free; 505-988-4226, collectedworksbookstore.com.
Random Acts
Literary luminary launches new book
Jennifer Levin
Staff Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Advertisement
Pasatiempo's most popular online content from the past seven days
Articles
- A nest in the hand: El Nido Restaurant
- Don't sweat the technique: Hip-hop legend Rakim
- Part Oaxaca, part Minnesota: musician Lila Downs
- Breaking the mold: "Fractured," Photo-eye's first juried show
- Coming to her senses: Roxana Villa revives the artistry of botanical perfume
- Preserving culture on the tongue: Anton Treuer
- Birth, death, music, and art
- Star Codes: Feb. 28-March 5
- Flying high: Artist Rose B. Simpson
- 2020 National Fiery Foods & Barbecue Show
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.