Justice and the land

Laura Paskus, photo Sharon Guynup

In environmental journalist Laura Paskus’ new book, At the Precipice: New Mexico’s Changing Climate (University of New Mexico Press, 200 pages, $19.95), she explores how climate change is affecting our state, from increasing temperatures in the Upper Rio Grande Basin to the devastation caused by super fires like the Las Conchas Fire, which burned more than 150,000 acres in 2011. She is the producer of the New Mexico In Focus series “Our Land: New Mexico’s Environmental Past, Present, and Future” on New Mexico PBS. She joins environmental health and justice advocate Valerie Rangel, author of Environmental Justice in New Mexico: Counting Coup (History Press, 192 pages, 2019, $21.99) for a 6 p.m. Zoom conversation on Friday, Oct. 9. The authors discuss their books (available for purchase at shop.collectedworksbookstore .com) and the environmental issues facing us and future generations. This is a free talk hosted by Collected Works Bookstore & Coffeehouse, and the Zoom link can be accessed at collectedworksbookstore.com

