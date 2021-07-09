Kell Robertson was a poet, singer, and songwriter who started his life on the road when he was just 13. Known as an “outlaw poet,” he grew up in Kansas and hit San Francisco’s North Beach beat poetry scene in the 1960s. He came to New Mexico in the 1970s, where he published several books and recorded several albums. He spent the final 13 years of his life in a cabin south of Santa Fe and died in 2011. At 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 10, local writers and musicians hold a tribute reading for Robertson at Teatro Paraguas (3205 Calle Marie). Presenters include John Macker, Argos MacCallum, and Steve Terrell. Admission is free but reservations are required. 505-424-1601, teatroparaguasnm.org
Honoring an old favorite
Jennifer Levin
Staff Writer
