Grave robbing for the greater good

In the 19th century, it was common for thieves to steal corpses from graveyards and sell them to medical schools, where they were used for instruction and practice.
In Heather Herrman’s new historical horror novel, The Corpse Queen (G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers), orphaned 17-year-old Molly Green becomes a grave robber at the behest of her long-lost Aunt Ava in Philadelphia.
Ava has amassed a fortune from her criminal empire, which she expects Molly to join. As Molly spends her days exploring Ava’s creepy mansion and her nights becoming embroiled in a murder plot, her interest in becoming a doctor grows.
Herrman, who lives in Santa Fe, reads from The Corpse Queen on Zoom at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, followed by a conversation with Ginny Myers Sain and hosted by Collected Works Bookstore (202 Galisteo St., 505-988-4226).
Register for the free streaming reading and pre-order books at collectedworksbookstore.com.
