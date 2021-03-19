Generational leadership

As the 33rd president of the United States, Harry S. Truman oversaw the nuclear attacks on Hiroshima and Nagasaki at the end of World War II. He also desegregated the armed forces and civil service employment — proving that no leader endears himself to 100 percent of the people 100 percent of the time. As the first female U.S. secretary of state, Madeleine Albright surely knows the truth of that sentiment. She was just 11 years old, in 1948, when she came to the United States from Czechoslovakia, during Truman’s only full term as president. The Los Alamos-Japan Institute hosts “Albright Visits Truman,” an online conversation between Albright and Clifton Truman Daniel, President Truman’s grandson and author of the memoir, Growing Up with My Grandfather: Memories of Harry S. Truman (1995). The event begins at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 23, and is followed by a Q&A session, $25. laji.us

