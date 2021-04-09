Garden of delights

In the 1930s, English writer Vita Sackville-West and her husband, Sir Harold Nicolson, purchased Sissinghurst Castle and its grounds, which they turned into a series of lavish, dream-like gardens. Considered one of the foremost public gardens in the world, Sissinghurst has been run by the Public Trust since 1967. Tim Richardson’s Sissinghurst: The Dream Garden (2020) is both a horticultural tour and an exploration of the garden’s more romantic and ephemeral qualities. The Santa Fe Botanical Garden Book Club presents a free online discussion of Richardson’s book at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 13. To register, email john.watsonjones @gmail.com. 

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.