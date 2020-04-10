Free daily poetry delivery for all

U.S. poet laureate Joy Harjo

U.S. poet laureate Joy Harjo curates The Academy of American Poets’ Poem-a-Day series for April, which is National Poetry Month. The free series delivers classic poems, as well as new work by contemporary poets to subscribers via email. The pieces are selected by a different guest editor each month. In a Q&A on the academy’s website, Harjo didn’t seem to think the current environment should affect National Poetry Month much because “poetry is always happening, and will continue to be there, no matter the season,” she said. To sign up for Poem-a-Day and to view selections by the other 2020 guest editors, go to poets.org

